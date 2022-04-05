NC VIEWS
Building the perfect Italian sub
Chicago’s sandwich kings take you through the ins and outs of the delicatessen classic.
Matthew Ritchie
7 hr ago
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 and the Saturation of Simulation Sports
We promise that sports games don't have to be the same.
Bragard Kizenga
Sep 20, 2021
"WILSHIRE": The Newest Addition to the Dirty Mack Hall of Fame
Tyler, the Creator's sprawling, penultimate track is just the latest installment to this unique genre of music.
Matthew Ritchie
Jul 9, 2021
Ten Games I Loved This Year
Enjoying your video games >>>
Bragard Kizenga
Feb 8, 2021
The 2020 Music Superlatives
Like if the music industry was like high school, which it pretty much already is.
Matthew Ritchie
Jan 20, 2021
'Persona 5 Royal' Review
The definitive edition ramps up the gameplay and creates a brand new experience, worthy of a full run-through.
Bragard Kizenga
Dec 16, 2020
Atlanta, a city that manages to both thrive and fail in sync
The most entertaining failures in sports combine with one of the greatest music meccas in the world to create a brutal paradox.
Harry Harris
Oct 27, 2020
Empire State Of Struggle: A State Of The Union Address On New York Sports
Where do the various teams throughout the city go from here?
Kee
Oct 23, 2020
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington: 'Dinner Party: Dessert'
The remixed edition of the self-titled album from the production supergroup invites an eclectic set of collaborators that serve to contribute to the…
Matthew Ritchie
Oct 16, 2020
A Few Quick Things: Pack Watch
Some new music I like, an appreciation for other writers, and my love for long playlists
Matthew Ritchie
Oct 6, 2020
The Search for Comfort in Love Songs
An ode to the songs that help
Matthew Ritchie
Sep 10, 2020
Free Will Through the Eyes of Christopher Nolan
The acclaimed director has quietly woven in a central theme and question that plagues the mind of every moviegoer
chipoffyoblock
Sep 7, 2020
