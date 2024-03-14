Plus a couple of photos from the last film roll I got developed, scanned and printed. I do love taking pictures of the moon when it’s out in the daytime, it feels as though I’ve won a chance to catch the universe off guard.

We’ve lionized the act of crashing out more than it deserves. The Dale Earnhardt public wreckage in a blaze of twisted metal and broken dreams, crumpled promises encased in a hunk of material and a vacuum without oxygen. People’s eyes stay glued to the multi-tweet thread that chronicles someone becoming unhinged and uncorked beyond recognition. The billions of shoes falling at once on someone’s head. I think it’s the law of small numbers bias, or just the probability that we’d even get to witness a plane crash actually occurring, but there’s an unnecessary emphasis on the crash itself. It doesn’t happen that much. The spectacle is wholly overrated. But maybe everybody needs something else to hang onto in the meantime, to snap their attention alive like an AED machine that arrives without warning -- well, maybe it arrives without warning to the person receiving the pads to jolt them into consciousness. It’s all about perspective I guess.

I guess what I’m saying is that crashing out is overrated. That we spend too much time wasting ink on the flames that arise when everything has gone to shit, while the intrigue of what led to the viscera and failure is left until some intrepid soul feels as though it’s time to investigate where everything went wrong. Prehistoric Planet, archaeologists, Ghost Adventures, True Crime podcasts assholes, those who read and write oral histories of dying websites and avoidable catastrophes of domestic terrorism when the bile and hatred of this country finally boils over, we only just become concerned once the results arrive with force and total desolation. When the scene finally becomes worth our attention, when it’s dead and gone and ruined beyond repair.

But, from writing this from my seat at the bar, I do think that this is just a roundabout way of saying that I am tired. And I’ve been tired for a long time. Longer than I can remember; long enough to the point where I’ve forgotten the year that was attached to the quippy response, “I’ve been tired since September.” The type of tired that’s poorly masked by an “alright” or “I’m fine,” where the heaviness of my eye bags and the heaviness of my heart swell into my vocal chords and drag down my shoulders, betraying the word choice that I so sloppily threw together. When you’re tired, there’s a strange phenomenon that exists within you -- you try your best, with the effort of the mightiest mental warrior, to stave off sleep, while fully knowing the effects of fatigue have taken control of your cognitive abilities and your bodily functions, like a last stand that you have no chance of dragging yourself away from. Your hands slip from the wheel before you’ve even had the chance to think about jerking yourself awake. Yet, you know where you are. You’ve signed up for a ride that you can’t possibly stop. Seatbelts are optional, it seems.

It seems that the specific semantics of the word burnout has always eluded me. The Mayo Clinic calls it a type of stress related to work, WebMd calls it a form of exhaustion of feeling constantly emotionally swamped, and many of my best friends see it as reaching their wits’ end. The average of it all makes me think that burnout is the final product, the nominal PS2 game that ends in a violent crash, the pièce de résistance of the degradation of self worth and care for a person.

When we are tired (we, being me) it feels like we’re just waiting for the end. Whatever the burnout looks like at the end, we expect it, better yet, we welcome it. Because it arrives as a fruit of our labor, the proof that fatigue and burning of the candle at both ends culminates in anything, that it isn’t just a state of being that persists and fuels itself through ruthlessly restless and sleepless nights. The remedy I know for fixing your tiredness involves getting closer to death, to become acclimated with death’s kinder cousin, that when you’ve snapped yourself awake from the edge you’ll be reborn with a faux burst of energy that stays for less than you always need. Maybe it’s because I can’t conceive of the other remedies right now, the ones that involve detaching and taking care of the person writing this down, and the person reading this later.

I’m here to say I’m tired of being tired. I want to provide another answer than “I’m alright,” or maybe have it mean something else when I say it next time. I don’t want to excavate the fallout of my own burnout later down the road, sorting through the ruins to find the clues towards the answer I already know. I don’t want to crash and burn out. I want to choose to fix the O-ring before the launch, tighten the straps on the logs before they shoot out the back of the truck. The crash isn't as tragic as the lead-up, and it’s not the moment I want to rehash, or the instance I want anyone else to think of when they evoke the memory of me -- because it isn’t a random moment of the entropy exploding to an unstable frequency without reason. It’s the loss of agency to take control for a brief moment, to settle yourself, to give yourself the base level of love that you need to survive, the amount of love you need to even exist.