I’ve grown quite tired of pictures going unshared, and I read “The Use of Photography” after being sent a copy from a friend (a truly great read, thank you) So, this is the result. Hopefully, we stick with it and I find it worthwhile to do, and you all like the pictures and words enough to keep reading. It’s a bit late to be starting this, as one can tell from the number. However, it’s good to begin at all, at any rate. This roll was taken on a Mayima 645, with Ektar 100 film.

“Bursts of pink and red”

This was taken sometime in that stretch of Spring where the season teases you with its arrival, tricking New Yorkers into believing it was OK to pack away the sweaters in lieu of shorts and T-shirts. I met a close, old friend in Union Square Park on an off-day, and momentarily walked away from our spot by a tree to the east of the flagpole, drawn to the pink blossoms looming over all of the denizens. They center the frame, encased in a sea of green and gray from the surrounding trees, buildings, and decayed dirt. It feels like the eye immediately goes to the middle, which I want to believe was on purpose. I like that every discernible figure is facing the same way here, enough to fool people into thinking that we’re all working towards the same thing, that our collective attention is tuned on the same triggers, just for a moment. Sparks of color break up the monotony of it all: the red hair of the woman sitting in the foreground, the target bag resting in the stroller -- complementary shades all around.

This was one of my favorite days so far this year, which means a lot because I often hate this time of the year (an opinion that rattles the cages of my more nature-inclined friends). Chronic allergies, which beget allergy-induced asthma, and an aversion to insects -- winged, earthbound, all of them -- makes the part of the year that the world wakes up feel like a prolonged nightmare. I get a little jealous of people who can sit in the grass without getting itchy, without getting a crawling sensation on their legs and arms, that can lie back on a picnic blanket that would make Greek deities envious without feeling the need to swat away bugs. A fidgety anxiety makes my nervous system, only settled by the company that I keep.

Though, spring has proved to be a fitting setting for the furthering of reunions. The defrosting of the trees and the droplets of dew returning to lawns layer a rather sweet smell over the city, giving everyone the illusion that it’s alright to let their guard down ever so slightly. Movies and songs don’t always tell you about the difficulty of continuing past the joyful reunion. Maybe difficult is too strong a word, because most of the moments are filled with the happiness that you’ve returned to someone you love, and they’ve returned to you. I think it’s more accurate to say there’s the suspicion that the calculus of your friendship has changed, an imperceptible shift to the naked eye, but one that you’re attuned to nonetheless, because you are different and they are different. It can cause those without trust in themselves and the other person to become a tad unsure about each step, a bit more cautious. Because there’s a part of you that wants the relationship as it was before, or better than it was in the past, or just wants to keep it going from this point on, thankful that it has restarted. At any rate, following all of those urges takes time, effort, care, and love.

But there was none of those mental gymnastics occurring under the surface when this picture was taken. It was a quiet internal day, settled by a calming, effective presence who makes life better with each interaction. There was no thought of how many more times these hangouts would occur, just gratitude for this one’s existence. Lost in time, staring at bursts of pink and red, prolonging the sunny hours of the day for as long as we could.

“Inevitable”

This photo is quite dark, composition-wise. Barely visible are the old speakers, guarding the Audio Technica turntable like a pair of sentries, as they have since I first got them as a gift in high school. Perched atop my only bookshelf, the set up sits in front of the window of our apartment (the most consistent source of natural light). Behind on the windowsill, framed by half-drawn curtains, is the peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii) from my grandmother’s memorial. Placed there for light purposes, it greets the outside world each morning, as the only proof of life and movement on the ground floor. Once again, I love the way that the green breaks up the haze of dark and light shades, remaining as the only figure in focus like a mirage in a sparse desert. The edges of some of the leaves are tinged with the sign of decay, browning and lilting with the natural course of a plant. In front, is a large white bow, the only signifier that this plate means anything other than just being a lovely addition to the front room.

In an almost greedy way, I did not want to leave the memorial empty-handed. It wasn’t a plan that I hatched when the news hit, where I drove over to Morristown, New Jersey with the intention of returning with a bounty from the funeral home. No, the idea didn’t arise while listening to eulogies and remembrances and obituaries from cousins, parents and coworkers, fighting off tears while fighting off the urge to look at someone else who’s fighting off tears. No, this happened right before it was time to leave the funeral home, standing around the centerpiece at the front of the hall while trying to remember the names of family and friends long estranged, steps away from the display that held my grandmother’s ashes. I had no plans to follow her remains to the cemetery. I looked around the display, seeing her old pictures with my dad and his brothers, her as a child and young woman, and realized that this was the end. For all intents and purposes, it was the last time I’d see her. And there I was, with nothing to show for it and no words to say. I asked my mom if I could take one of the three plants surrounding her display to keep at home.

I don’t have a green thumb. It’s one of the more frustrating failed hobbies. For years, my windowsills and desks have doubled as plant cemeteries, as unlucky specimens from Ace Hardware have met their maker next to unreturned books and inane artwork. It’s unavoidable, one way or another. My attention goes by the wayside, I over water, I travel away, I try my best; the plants still die. I’ve always pictured my apartments covered in green like the forest floor, draped in the fabric of life and faune to perk up my mornings and temper my evenings. All I get is brown, and the eventual beige of empty walls. I wanted to believe that this time would be different; foolishly (and a little romantically) hoping that the memory of my grandmother would help increase my effort and attention in keeping this peace lily alive.

And, it’s going OK, all things considered. Following the instructions of dear friends (“she loves light, and not that much water”), I’ve developed a dutiful routine of moving my grandmother’s peace lily to the windowsill facing outside every morning. She’s fighting, but each time I approach to see just a little more brown on her leaves, or a dying branch begging to be released. It’s a little too on the nose for me. I’d like to believe that I’ve already rehearsed how sad it’s going to be when the plant dies, that the grieving process has already been completed on a much larger scale. But a part of me knows that’s nothing but foolish optimism, or willful ignorance. I just hope that I can stave off the end for as long as possible.

Some other favorites from this roll

Was always rushing to take a picture of these blossoms across the city before they turned white, then green

An imperfect picture that I love

I’ll never grow tired of this particular type of picture, the sun working its magic while the trees try to protect the top of our heads