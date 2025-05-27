Shoutout Molasses Books

I picked up John McPhee’s Tabula Rasa on a whim. I had no real connection to the long-time New Yorker writer and novelist, only drawn in by the truncated length and the fact the book held the namesake of a loved one (I am but a simple man). And I was quite sold by the concept on the inner flap, that Tabula Rasa was concocted and composed for the purpose of giving McPhee’s unfinished works a final resting place. Stories, book ideas, profiles that had been stowed away in his drawers and in the recesses of his memory, abandoned for one reason or another. Sparse notes that you can see make up the skeleton of a fully-formed idea, it’s as if you’ve been placed at McPhee’s desk, in his perspective, and are watching him rationalize why these things never worked out. I’ve been watching too much Law & Order, but at times it felt like I was Ed Green, coming into the medical examiner’s office to ask Elizabeth Rodgers how this particular victim met its maker, an autopsy delivered in mini-essay.

I fell pretty quickly into the comfort of McPhee’s prose, which was laid a care that felt akin to someone being prepared to be put to rest for the final time. McPhee is the one who did the body, mined the archives and newspapers and family members for old anecdotes and details lost to time, and wrapped it all into a neat memorial to have everyone out before lunch ends across the corner. He wanders through moments where mentors pushed him the right way, where idols challenged his way of thinking years before the moment actually clicked, near-death experiences whose plots could have filled out multiple novels (but instead exist as terse coincidences, here today, gone tomorrow). He remembers how his parents flirted with the idea of writing their memoirs, using it as an entry way to paint a picture of the couple that raised him, putting their quirks and idiosyncrasies on display before reminding everyone that the memoirs were never completed; that the never even really got off the ground.

Like many others, my relationship to quitting has become far less one-sided over the years. I used to think of the act as a latent temptation placed in the back of your mind to test your will. This came from a strange mix of childhood religiosity and a brazen urge to maximize athletic achievement; quitting meant losing to the person next to you, to the game itself. An unacceptable outcome, especially when the rest of the world is rooting for that very thing to happen. And for a long time, that hatred of losing staved off the phantom of quitting, prodded and pushed because I wanted to ensure that I ended up on the right side of the scoreboard. But as life progressed, the dichotomous nature of each event became less rigid, everything became less black and white, the prospect of quitting became less daunting. In fact, it became rather comforting. Quitting ceased to be this deep paralysis demon lying in wait to capture your soul when you’ve slipped up and lost your way. Quitting led most people like me to writing. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that I’d still be putzing around somewhere trying to make up credits as a subpar calculus student, and an even worse physics student, as an engineering major. Realizing that it was no use to pound my head against the wall in a field I had zero interest in, I abandoned my intrinsic stick–to–itiveness and ran into the loving arms of quitting. There were a couple beautiful steps in between, but none of that could have been set off without a hop, skip, and a jump off the platform.

I like to imagine that McPhee’s career and his writing would have been quite different if he refused to leave some of the pieces of Tabula Rasa. I have no doubts that regrets lie within the profiles that had been scraped, the oral histories left unsaid, the fossils of notes that remained uncovered and strewn apart. Meat left on the bone is often good meat (but sometimes it’s bad). But to be cut loose of obligations that may be doomed to fail is a blessing, to focus on ideas that may prosper for just a little bit longer, that may be a little worth your while. Because it makes sense why McPhee abandoned some of these works, weather unfeasible due to subjects receding from public life, realizing that the idea was best left as a kernel because it wasn’t really all that interesting to begin with (there were stretches where you felt like a patient editor waiting to let him know that the pitch wasn’t really right for you and your publication, a motif that showed up often through Tabula Rasa). Some moments are exhilarating, like when he recounts his meeting with Thornton Wilder, where he was scolded for questioning the purpose of scholarship, or how he gave his COVID-era Princeton students final pieces a grand stage, or the praise of “old-person projects” that extend one’s life with purpose, or as he puts it: “Old-people projects keep people old. You’re no longer old when you’re dead.”

And as much as I’ve valorized the act of quitting this go-around, the very existence of Tabula Rasa is enough to bring worth to one’s life. There’s a Disney Channel original movie magic to McPhee bringing together his discarded ideas and broken plans for a day in the sun, coming as they are. McPhee was north of 92 years old when Tabula Rasa arrived, six decades into his writing career, spilling literally tonnes of ink, both published and unpublished. It’d be easy for him to let his less-than-stellar ideas rot in storage units for his children and grandchildren to find, remaining as personal heirlooms for the rest of time like hidden secrets. But a part of me thinks that this brand of honesty is quite important. Despite not seeing the light of day before 2023, each unfinished work had a hand in crafting the writer and person that McPhee became. Without them, the story of McPhee would have remained incomplete, with a donut-sized hole somewhere in the middle. Instead of an unceremonious unmarked grave, he allows himself to put a bow on the throwaways, letting them go out with grace before it’s too late. There are imperfections, but that is the nature of the nature of things like this.