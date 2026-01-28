Snow poured on top of us all across the country in an attempt to institute a peaceful curve over its dominion, with each gallon of flakes aiming to sedate us into a slumber. I don’t believe it’s working though. People are channeling their anger and fury into love for their neighbors, finding care that multiplies each moment that is transferred from one body to the next. It’s foolish to say that love is all that is needed to overcome an all-out assault on people and families across the world, but it is the foundation that fuels the action we take to protect the vulnerable and meek. It is an inciting event that leads to more movement in the right direction. Apathy is not an option if you claim to love your neighbor, yourself, your family. There are endless ways to show devotion to those around you. Life is about the journey that you take exploring and experimenting with the options within reach. It’s all there is to do when you’re unsure.

At any rate, here are some photos that I’ve liked and taken recently, with the thoughts on why I took them and the emotions that rose when my finger left the shutter button of a camera that’s continually becoming more and more beat up.

“Frozen track”

The sky has been completely blotted out with snowflakes, as if the train stop has been pasted onto a blank page. Lines stretching into the horizon are always seductive to me, asking to be followed until the end of your life, until your body can no longer carry you along the path. I tried to angle the shot to follow the track into the distance, hoping to extend past the limit of the frame for even a couple more feet. I love the strict barrier between what gets snowed on and what gets spared (or misses out, depending on your perspective). I was hoping to give the individual snowflakes a chance to shine against the darker backdrop of the subway shop, a elemental proof that we’re not hallucinating the fall of this oppressive blanket of whiteness.

“New Harlem night”

This shot came after stepping out of the Studio Museum in Harlem, with heavy snowfall pelting down as the night snuck up on us. I again wanted to catch the snowflakes falling, to imagine that the weather event is more romantic than the reality we’ve been saddled with, but the lack of exposure caused them to only show up as flares of light. I do enjoy that the bursts of color interrupt the darkness as little clusters of beauty. The gold handrails gleaming at the bottom, the stoplight and winter decorations in the distance, the Trader Joe’s sign to the left of center (which really feels anachronistic in this particular scene). The people on the sidewalk are barely lit, existing as fading memories as they head off into the light, or appendages to the setting’s gestalt, secondary in nature and in composition.

“Wherever you go”

This was the first roll I’d taken with Ilford HP5 (which I think is ISO 400 off the top of my head) in a long time, and I often play pretty fast and loose with exposure and light to have some fun. Subjects first, light questions later. The couple walking towards the ocean is the whole reason this photo exists, with the man on the right dragging a bit behind his companion. The ocean and its endless waves are a sea of white and shadows, the sand just a tad bit darker—just barely. The one woman walking on the shoreline almost feels like a ghost, but I barely noticed her when taking the shot. I just saw the pair following each other to the water, as many before have done in that very same spot, making a beeline for serenity.

“One bird in the sky”

I saw the plane first, and wanted to catch it before it moved from outside of this section of clouds. The approaching sunset gave the clouds this alluring yellow hue on their surfaces, making them look like a bouquet of a uniquely flavored cotton candy. The sky is threatening to run towards the night, so the blue has taken on this dampened shade that increases the contrast between the background and the cloud. But the only true darkness is the silhouette of the plane. I always want to take pictures of planes, to freeze them for a moment to pause time for the tableau. Watching planes fly away is a luxury I cannot afford, because one can’t always spend their sanity hoping to be carried away from their current station, to be lifted into the safer arms of a loved one. Capturing them is a close consolation, allowing myself to daydream that I’m up there with the birds, hurtling across the sky to be closer to you. I got lucky on this one.