Tony Leung please save yourself

After walking out during the end credits of 2046, the third Wong Kar-Wai movie I have had the pleasure of seeing, I sent a text to my moviegoing friends remarking, “He must have never had a good day -- ever.” 2046 was the latest of winding, somber viewings that pushed my limits to how much heartbreak I could stand to see on screen. Tony Leung is chasing ghost upon ghost, unable to catch up to the spirits of his lost love, unremarkable in his ability to convince the memory to remain or depart, instead deciding to haunt him forever. I find myself drawn to Tony Leung as an acolyte for my form of heartbreak and lamentation. Each time I see Leung on screen, it takes a considerable amount of effort to figure out what he’s actually feeling in a scene -- for others, this would be a criticism, for Leung, it’s a credit to what he’s trying to do. Instead of encasing himself in a glass case of emotions to bare his soul for the world to witness, Leung balances himself on a wire, attempting to moderate his outside shell while refusing to close himself off to the endless possibilities that come from following the path of potential love. While a tug of war rages inside of him, playing out the variations of what could happen if he fully pursues the subject of his desires, he maintains a cool, steely facade that refuses to betray what he’s feeling underneath -- all you have to go off is his actions and words. I’ve seen time and time again, Leung holding up the woman he loves as she cries because they’ve reached a critical inflection point. Each time, I like to imagine that he’s retained a steely composure not for her sake, but because he knows he himself will shatter into a million pieces if he slips.

Leung also, undoubtedly, looks cool as shit while doing it, which makes him an all-time joy to see on screen. But, as it often is when Leung and Wong Kar-Wai link up, 2046 is a bear of a film to get through, partly because of runtime, and partly because of the revolving lineup of themes that get reiterated and beaten to death. And partly because you know how this is meant to end, with Leung’s heart cast aside and torn to shreds as he stoically stares into the eyes of the woman in front him, as if he’s begging the universe to let him hold onto the memory of the woman that he loves for just a moment longer. When I sent that SparkNotes-ass text to my friends at the conclusion, I’m still unsure if I was talking about Kar-Wai or Leung.

Feelings can sneak up on you unaware, and it’s no good meeting the right person too soon or too late. I do love that Kar-Wai hammers this point home, beating you over the head with it whenever he so pleases, but an obsession with centering a hopeless fool can’t be all that healthy.

There’s a brain cult that focuses on meeting someone at the right place and the right time, ensuring that the stars aligned and the universe has ordained that the love you seek has arrived exactly when you deserved it. The determination of the correct timing always felt posthumous to me, like an autopsy by a scorned coroner, stricken with the pain of seeing a full life cut short on the cold table in front of them. I’m always struck by how the coroner isn’t useful until someone dies, as if the knowledge of what’s killed you has been obscured until the time is right, where everything before the endpoint is guesswork.

I’ve lost count on how many times I have fallen for someone. And I’ve lost count on how many times I’ve fallen for someone without my noticing. And I’ve lost count on how many times I’ve fallen for someone at the wrong time. And I’m no longer concerned with the results of the autopsy, instead aimlessly looking away as the white sheet unveils how and why everything went wrong and why it was doomed to fail. I just want to celebrate the love when it’s alive, for however long it is, whether it be 10 minutes or 10,000 hours. Because the love entered my life, because it touched me while I was breathing, reached out to someone else in little ways that I will never tire of replaying in my mind, it was worth it.

Took these pictures from a bench in a nearby park over a span of 67 minutes, using an unnecessarily finicky Olympus rangefinder that’s older than dirt, as two separate couples enjoyed each other’s company.

//

I’m pretty good at telling white people apart, but sometimes their voices can trip me up. You must forgive me for combining the tenors of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, especially when they sing the phrase, “Fools rush in,” they’re basically the same guy. Sure, Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” and Sinatra’s “Fools Rush In” are unique in label and credits, but close your eyes and play them back to back, and they can rush into each other like Pts. 1 and 2 of a tale that platforms the decision to throw caution to the wind. From the little I’ve cared to learn about their two reputations, these two men made no qualms about creating stories about living and loving freely, certainly to a fault. But their parallel recklessness manifests in a converse delivery of conventional wisdom -- “Wise men say / Only fools rush in,” from Presley and “Fools rush in / Where wise men never go” from Sinatra. Both shelve the archaic proverbs from their elders, electing to remove the safety nets and love without a reverence to the disaster that could lie ahead.

Part of me likes to imagine the two trading war stories of what happened after they rushed in, not with a tone of regret or pride, but with an acceptance of the reality that follows when you dive into the great unknown of love with no life jacket, no exit plan. Embarking with no plan on how to come back, because who plans for that?

There’s a frightening power that exists when you reach a crossroads. It’s as if you’re in a lab, a true vacuum, watched by thousands of scientists in an auditorium, where all other variables have been scrubbed from reality and all that’s left is to pick a direction, a new path to forge while you leave the potential of the other behind. It’s even more frightening when you realize that this is not an unfamiliar fork in the road, it’s one that you have encountered time and time again, a decision-making process that’s caused you stress and strife every time you’ve run up to it, like a boss battle of a video game that you just cannot conquer. Not because the boss is particularly challenging, but because you have the penchant to make the same mistake each time. It’s like a battle that you want to lose. Or one that you’re afraid of winning because you don’t know of the horrors that follow after. It’s this comfort that keeps me playing the same three peaks on SSX 3 and Lego Star Wars on GameCube now -- even though I think I’ve beaten the rest of the game before -- because I’m afraid that for some reason I won’t be able to conquer the next, that the experience and growth I’ve amassed over years and years will amount to nothing against the unknown.

Playing the same level again does get old though. This particular level does, at least, with its continual heartbreak of holding out hope for a unique ending. I have a team of coroners waiting in the wings, armed with the extensive history of every decision that led to each post-mortem decay of the heart, showing me the contextual clues for the situation I find myself in, again. The signs that it’s the wrong place, that it’s the wrong time. There’s no denying it. But there’s a smidgen of a belief that this time is different. That the right person has walked into your life, that you can navigate the platonic and romantic emotional web without a snag. Even though you’re a veteran, you don’t recognize the same traps as before -- where you smile at the sight of their smile, think of the things that could make them happy when they’re not around, or make up flimsy reasons to see them again. You still believe you’re impervious to the avalanche that follows. Until the minute feelings flower into the full throes of love, you have a handle on it all. Unaware that you’ve already repeated history, making the same beautiful mistake once again.

But the follies of that beautiful mistake bring a light to your life unlike any other. There’s a happiness whose recreations will always fall short, when you dive headfirst with reckless abandon in search of the potential for love and reciprocated affection. I think there’s a beauty in the agency shown by Sinatra and Presley’s refusal to adhere to the conventional wisdom of men much smarter than them, the men who have been down the road before, who know the tragedy of what lies ahead. It’s the right to choose the potential for unbridled happiness, instead of simply waiting for something to occur, remaining at the will of the universe’s whimsy. It’s the agency to determine if the person in front of you has arrived at the right time, too soon or too late, to give yourself a chance at love or a chance at failure, whichever comes next. I spend a lot of time being petrified of making a mistake, out of fear that I’ve upset the cosmic balance, with the assurance that the fatal mistake will ensure that the chance could never arise again. The freedom of foolishness is something that has to be fought for.

For some reason, I feel a bravery to decide at this moment. Whether it be to wantonly chase an unavailable spectre until she disappears, or recognize that it’s too soon or too late for both of us, I feel at peace knowing I’m at a crossroads again, with my hands at the wheel. I’m free to play a hopeless fool. I’ve yet to figure out the right answer, I’m just glad that there is a chance to take the test. I’ll press “X” to use one of my unlimited lives once again.