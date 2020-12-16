Persona 5 Royal is spin back around into the world of the Phantom Thieves that not only gives a bevy of improvements but so much more content. Making this the only copy of the game you need and also one of the best games of the generation.

You are a high school student wrongfully convicted of a crime after helping someone in need. You are sent to Japan, essentially on probation, and have to live in Tokyo with a guardian for a year.

Persona 5 Royal is the definitive edition of 2016’s Persona 5. However, definitive editions of Persona games aren’t the usual DLC money grab. This is a brand-new experience that can be considered its own game. From adding new characters, new story arcs, revamped characters. This game is not only for newcomers but for people who played it in 2016.

If you haven’t played Persona 5, it’s a turn-based RPG from P-Studios and Atlus. Now even if turn-based isn’t your speed, Persona 5 weaves its amazing art style and gameplay mechanics into a gameplay experience that is quite memorable. When you’re not battling you're traversing a very detailed look at Shibuya, Akihabara, and Shinjuku of Tokyo. Some of these are 1 of 1 adaptation of these places and it’s fun to check out each and every location in these places.

Now when you aren’t fighting shadows in this game you are being spun into the social web that is this game. You are a high school student, so you literally go through the daily schedule of a Japanese student. From going to class, hanging out with friends, working, watching tv, working out. While all of these can seem mundane in-text, somehow Persona makes every day feel like a purposeful step into improving your character and fleshing out the world. I found myself getting into an odd rhythm in the game where I enjoyed each new day as if that was the whole game. Now, of course, these activities have gameplay implications, but they truly were a treat to do.

The main character meets a bevy of characters throughout his journey however it’s up to you the player to determine who you choose to hang out with. Every character you become linked with has a special tree of benefits for hanging out with them, but you will quickly realize you are picking who you want to be with purely because you like that character. I can say everyone’s individual story is more than meets the eye. The thing with this social gameplay mechanic is it’s not forced either, you choose who you hang with and if you choose not to hang with someone you never get to hear their story. Time is limited and you get that memo very quickly, so always use your time wisely.

The gameplay improvements included in Royal range from eye catching to necessities. From new group attacks to letting you deal damage with your team easier with automatic baton passing. Guns refill after every battle rather than being an afterthought like the original and they’ve made persona leveling and customization a lot easier as well. With a new cast of Personas and persona types gameplay feels rejuvenated especially if you’ve already experienced it before.

As much as the RPG element and everything else I’ve explained is integral to the game and its gameplay, time is one of the biggest gameplay mechanics. From the deadlines with social links to finishing palaces to honestly the end of the game. Your time is always limited which really pushes you to make every decision you make have meaning. Now, this can seem daunting at first especially with the bevy of options you have but in turn, it pushes you forward in a way I’ve never felt playing a game.

That’s honestly the beauty of Persona 5 Royal to me. It structures itself in a way that makes you want to move forward. As I played it, I found myself playing in some of the longest spurts in my life. The engrossing story is matched with an art style that you have to honestly see to believe. The colorful world pops from location to location. Not only that it’s some of the best music of a game I’ve ever heard. It culminates into a gaming experience that I truly will never forget. Each advancement of the story is unique because I was not only anticipating just story elements but new areas, new songs, new persona. It’s really an adventure I truly wish I could relieve with amnesia. It’s a gem from the generation that I can genuinely recommend to anybody.