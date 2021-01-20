There have been enough words spilled onto the page about how the events in 2020 were so earth-shatteringly awful and whatnot, so I won’t be focusing on that. Instead, this will be a recap of all of the moments in the form of a high-school superlative page, breaking down my favorite and least favorite things from music this past year. As a few influential Canadian philosophers would say, “pitter-patter, let’s get at ‘er.”

The Best Mythical Piece of Art - Act II: The Patents of Nobility, Jay Electronica

In a crushing reality where mythological stories are stamped out every day by the constraints of real life, it is difficult to hold onto the belief that our wildest dreams can come true. Each turn in a journey seems to be a reminder that the impossible is exactly that, an unreachable summit that exists to haunt us as a pipe-dream that can never be achieved. For well over a decade, the rap “career” of Jay Electronica has acted similar to a desert oasis that appears only when you least expect it. Standing solely on powerful singles, a singular mixtape, and sparse feature appearances, the New Orleans native crafted a mystique surrounded by otherworldly rapping and spiritual enlightenment. Each bar he dropped left the world wanting more from him, but years and years of pump-fakes on releases made it feel as though the final goal of a full career would remain unattainable.

However, for all of the pain and sorrow that 2020 brought us in every other facet of life, the gift of two full-length releases from Jay Elect was bestowed upon us. First came A Written Testimony, the “debut” studio album that saw him go toe-to-toe with Jay-Z on almost every track. It was the perfect reintroduction to his prowess, displaying the breadth of his production abilities to go with his already astounding rapping performances. Then by the power of leaks and damage control, we have gifted the holy grail of his discography Act II: The Patents of Nobility, which was first announced back in 2007 following the release of his first mixtape. Allegedly finished in 2011, the project was buried for almost a decade, leaving the true reality of the contents to the imagination of the individual, save for a few sporadic singles. Track listings littered with names like Kanye, Jay-Z, and The-Dream only served to sustain the intrigue for the project. The “final” product was a beautiful conglomeration of elite production and powerful lyrical sermons that served to fill the holes of the mythical image of Jay Electronica. Each track was reminiscent of a haunting soliquoy on the wings of sweeping background music that captivated you with every note. It only served to further the legend of his artistry.

The City That Has Next - Baltimore

The city is more than an exaggerated accent that Twitter loves to joke on every couple of weeks. Throughout 2020, Baltimore showed that it’s artistic scene has developed into a burgeoning hotbed for talent spreading over a wide range of sounds. There are many candidates that have contributed to the city’s growth and its standing as a musical destination for creatives looking to succeed, but I am just going to focus on my two personal favorites and their best moments from the year.

YTK - “Gilligan”: On the back of production that breezes along with the ease of a partly cloudy, 72 degree day, YTK espouses about striving for personal growth amid an environment that simply won’t support him in any way. Against pristine string production, he displays an aptitude for finding little pockets of brilliance within the beat. It’s hard to comprehend how easy this track is to repeat over and over. The way that the rapper cooly flips his own words, like when he raps “I’m in a different state of mind and a different state too,” in such laidback demeanor is almost disrespectful. This track is ripe for repeating.

4kMichael - “Industry Girl”:

The power of the music video is somewhat a lost art, but the tool is used almost to perfection here. I guess when the video is powered by a delicious earworm that’s catchier than the flu, the deed can be a tad easier. But the rapper and his creative team made sure to not phone it in, creating a piece of visual art that’s full of color and personality, coinciding well with an already solid song. Each moment is beautifully captured, letting 4kMichael play the role of an undeniable star with each frame job. I suggest playing the video every time you listen to the track.

Best Feature Verse - Vince Staples on “Surf & Turf”

Vince Staples is an absolute treasure. Every moment that he decides to descend from the rap heavens to grace a beat with his bars is a special moment in history, but this particular verse on Boldy James’ The Price Of Tea In China might actually the peak of his powers. On the wings of an Alchemist masterclass, rife with foreboding background effects propelled by heavy drum usage, Staples puts on an otherworldly performance. There is no semblance of rush or panic in the his delivery. He’s in full control, leading you along with purpose with each line. When he raps “Burst from the whip, drive-by shooter / Autopilot when I bye-bye losers / Look mama, no hands, look mama, mo' bands,” it’s impossible to ignore his ability to weave in and out of wordplay. Without a full release from the Compton native in 2020, this singular verse was more than enough to hold us over until the next one.

Rapper of the Year - Boldy James

It’s impossible to be perfect. We as humans will certainly go insane chasing the golden ghost of perfection until the end of time. All we can truly ask is that we do the best work possible and let the cards fall where they may. HOWEVER, if I had to scour the rap game in 2020 in search of perfection, Boldy James would be the candidate for flawlessness. Boldy’s method for greatness is a rare mix of elite quality and astounding quantity, releasing four projects during the calendar year. It seemed as though Detroit rapper made it his personal mission to show that he could rap over any producer’s beat. The Price Of Tea In China with The Alchemist was a professional masterclass, with Alc forming a insanely dark atmosphere that aligns perfectly with Boldy’s menacing tone delivery. Griselda’s newest star rarely mistepped, posting highlights like “Scrape the Bowl” and “Belvedere” to definitively put his name on the map. He could have rested on his laurels with one of the best projects of the year, but he decided to quadruple down, riding his own coattails. He proceeded to not miss, dropping Manger on McNichols with Sterling Toles, The Versace Tape with Jay Versace, and Real Bad Boldy with Real Bad Man. The sample heavy trio provided the perfect playground for Boldy. Asking a rap fan to pick their favorite moment from Boldy’s year is like asking them to choose their favorite child. Everyone has one, all you need to do is press them in order to find out.

“Hey, that dropped this year?” - Anyways, Young Nudy

Yes, it was a long year blah blah blah. But this release from late February contains undeniable highlights that should not get lost in the fold. Young Nudy albums have two constants: outstanding beat selection that mesh perfectly with his voice and cadence, and amazing track titles that for some reason are named after Applebees appetizers. I don’t know why he names tracks “Blue Cheese Salad,” but if they continue to nestle into my brain, refusing to leave unless I hum the tune for hours, then he can name them however he wants. You know what, they’re perfect the way they are.

Worst Rapper Name - Mulatto

Y’all, it’s a slur LMFAO. A real word that holds historical power fueled by racism and subjugation of Black people. It distracts from the fact that she is really good rapping, easily handling every beat that she comes into contact with. She should call herself “Big Latto” like she does in her ad-libs, because even that name is hard. The derivative is far less offensive. Easy choice.

White Boy of the Year - Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow holds the keys to the white rapper kingdom due to factors that he can control: he can truly rap and he is absolutely hilarious. Pick any interview that he’s done in the past two years and prepare to be in awe of the nonsense that leaves his mouth. He’s got this absurd likeability that will only serve to increase his popularity online. It helps that when he actually steps on the mic, he doesn’t sound like an utter fool or culture vulture. The Louisville possesses the serviceable rapping ability to earn beats and placements from rap’s finest, only furthering his potential staying power in the coming years. And like I said before, he has the exact personality needed to stay on the good side of the Black art form.

The “I Can’t Believe That Worked” - “Stimulus Package,” TeejayX6, Kasher Quon, Bandgang Lonnie, Boldy James, and Alchemist

In his “A Guide to Michigan Rap, 2020’s Most Exciting Regional Scene” piece, Alphonse Pierre described one sect of tracks as the songs where “where anybody who is in the room gets a verse.” This particular track is my favorite example of the subgenre. It’s split into two halves, with each pairing trading barbs while displaying chemistry unknown to man. TeejayX6 and Kasher Quon go back and forth with the same quality as the undeniable “Dynamic Duo 2,” but this time with a tone that matches the smooth production of The Alchemist. The curious production choice works to perfection, as the easy-going groove serves as a blank canvas for the two rappers to dance around the beat with reckless abandon. The switch to Bandgang Lonnie and Boldy James is seamless as the two pick up right where the previous duo left off. Their sparring session works just as well, as Lonnie and Boldy’s voices mesh both with each other and the Alc beat. The collection of names reads like a car crash of styles and sounds, but in execution they come together with relative ease.

Best Debut Album - Ho, why are you here ? , Flo Milli

It takes a special rapper to get me to willingly yell “dicks up when I step in the party.” But, we knew that the Mobile, Ala. was special from the moment her “Beef FloMix” video went viral. In each punchline, there was a visceral attitude that exuded confidence and superiority. It was captivating. The rest of her debut project contained the very same aura that captured the attention of rap fans the year before. Ho, why is you here ? is riddled with hits that only serve to further my “Flo Milli is the hottest rapper alive” agenda. It’s clear “Beef” wasn’t a one-hit wonder, as she hit listeners with a devastating one-two punch of “Like That Bitch” and “In The Party” right after. On my personal favorite “Weak,” she raps over a flawless SWV flip, complaining about thirsty dudes who are both clingy and broke. By the end of it, I was right there with her, telling them to “run that cash up.” She’s fun and she has the juice. There’s not much more needed to indicate the path to stardom.

R&B Albums That Took Your Soul - Lianne La Havas and Couldn’t Wait To Tell You…

Lianne La Havas - Lianne La Havas: Few are more equipped to lead a listener through the emotional rollercoaster that is a breakup than Lianne La Havas. The London-born singer-songwriter’s third, self-titled album places us shotgun on her journey, from the ends of her detoriating relationship to her picking up the pieces and starting to emerge from the embers of the breakup. She strips down the production and allows her voice to take full control, with the emotional power stemming solely from her sweet melodies and her elite, but simple songwriting. As she weaves through the complex feelings of recognizing the red flags to the euphoria of self-discovery down the road, it’s impossible to rip away as her crooning lulls you into a vortex of relaxation and pain. It’s one of the best R&B albums in the past couple years, on par with the quality of Snoh Aalegra’s -Ugh, those feels again and Victoria Monet’s Jaguar.

Liv.e - Couldn’t Wait To Tell You…: Artists and listeners alike rave about the mythical “It” factor that is attributed to artistic anamolies that possess capabilities unlike any other. Liv.e certainly falls into that category of artists. Her work on her 2020 release is so unique to the point that it nears inaccessible to the traditional R&B fan. But, this out of left-field style, characterized by sprawling sample loops, disjointed but deep spoken word riffs tied to smooth vocal melodies, and an intense focus on love and the self grabs latches onto your brain and refuses to be shaken off. Each moment is captivating, as the next track rarely sounds similar to the previous, leaving you guessing as to what direction she could possibly jump to. She’s tapped into a potent, but volatile vein, leaving you wondering where she could go to from her. Just based off this album, I would follow her whichever way her sound chooses to go.

Outro of the Year - “I Love (Mimi, Moms, Kev)”, Ka

The heartfelt and brutally honest dedication will never die. On the outro of his stellar album Descendants of Cain, the Brooklyn rapper pens a love letter to the three most important people in his life. It’s the most beautiful rap song of the year.

Word of the Year - “Coochie”

It’s certainly YN Jay’s doing. However, the world is much better for it.

Artist with the Best Song Titles - Chris Crack

Here is a short list of the best song titles from the four fantastic albums the Chicago rapper released this year: “Hoes at Trader Joe’s,” “Black Don’t Crack Unless You Smoke It,” “All Cops Are Bitches,” “Fap With the Good Lotion,” “Kramer on Murphy Brown,” “Just Alone Not Lonely.” I probably missed some golden ones, go listen to find your own favorites. Each album is worth your time.

A List of Really Great Songs -

SZA - “Good Days”: What first appeared as the teaser at the end of the “Hit Different” music video developed into one of the best tracks of SZA’s career. The Christmas gift to all of her fans is a benediction to the virtues of positivity, attempting to look towards the future in order to leave everything negative in the rearview mirror. It’s a track that you can repeat for hours, with the delicate strings leading you along into SZA’s beautiful voice, which layers flawlessly with her own and Jacob Collier’s background vocals.

Earl Sweatshirt feat. Maxo - “Whole World”: A lyrical match made in heaven backed by The Alchemist production, this song appears on the deluxe version of Earl’s FEET OF CLAY. The trio of lo-fi masters connect to form a dark track that teeters on the line of depressing. Curiously, with enough listens in the correct environment, like a solitude quarantine, this track becomes comfort food. It mirrors the mental and emotional pressures leaning on one’s mind through mood setting in the production and tone by the two rappers.

SL & Pa Salieu - “Hit The Block”: This song has received a disgusting amount of play from my Spotify. The haunting drone of the production perfectly meshes with the delivery of the two future giants of UK rap, as the duo dole out threats with frightening ease.

Dirty Bird - “30A”: Dirty Bird is here to make sure that house music never dies. He taps into a special vein on this track from his House’n EP, digging into a golden crate and finding a flawless earworm of a sample. From there, he fills in with a dizzying mix of funk and house elements to create a fantastic groove.

Black Noi$e feat. Bbymutha - “Mutha Magick”: Any moment where Bbymutha is able to ride the beat with ferocity is special.

DCG Bsavv, DCG Msavv & DCG Shun - “Mmhmm”: Reminiscent of the lunchroom freestyles crafted by pounding on the table with your fists, the trio from Chicago find a special pocket by mixing in hilarious lines with smooth flows. Throw in a creative and lighthearted video and we get a great track.

YN Jay & Louie Ray - “Triple S”: Also known as the best YN Jay song to not have the word coochie in the title.

Thundercat - “Funny Thing”

Childish Gambino feat. 21 Savage, Ink & Kadhja Bonet - “12.38”

Sheff G - “Moody”

Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist feat. Rick Ross - “Scottie Beam”

Lil Baby & 42 Dugg - “Grace”

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Flo Milli - “Weak”

Donnie Durag - “Parkway”

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - “Richard Pryor”

CHIKA - “ON MY WAY”

Paul Epworth feat. Kool Keith - “Distant Planets”

Hook! - “Answer”

Lil Tecca feat. Lil Uzi Vert - “Dolly”

A List of Albums I Enjoyed -

LNDN DRGS - Burnout 4

Rico Nasty - Nightmare Vacation

Drakeo the Ruler & JoogSzn - Thank You for Using GTL

Chris Crack - Haters Forget They Were Fans First

Steve Arrington - Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions

Dinner Party - Dinner Party: Dessert

WifiGawd & GAWD - Hot As Hell

Pop Smoke - Meet the Woo 2

Sault - Untitled (Rise)

KeiyaA - Forever, Ya Girl

Kaash Paige - Teenage Fever

Young Dolph - Rich Slave

Boldy James & The Alchemist - The Price of Tea in China

SahBabii - Barnacles

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo

Westside Gunn - Pray for Paris

Knxwledge - 1988

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

Brian Brown - Journey

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony

Givēon - TAKE TIME

Yves Tumor - Heaven To a Tortured Mind

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys - Innocent Country 2