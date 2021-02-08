I played a lot of games in 2020, maybe even too many. However, when I thought about making a top ten list I felt that didn't represent how I play games. I love the medium of video games for a bevy of reasons so I should talk about the ones I loved and enjoyed because at the end of the day I play to have fun.

These games aren't locked to coming out to 2020 either, I played every game on this list for the first time in 2020.

Spiderman Miles Morales

If you know me personally, I love Spiderman. So, to get a MILES MORALES GAME is a big deal. Even though the announcement of this game was a bit confusing in regards to it being stand-alone or not. I’m here to tell you it is well worth your time. Being a direct continuation of Spiderman PS4, the character and world-building of Miles Morales are phenomenal. The combat and traversal have upgraded to give Miles more personality and flair to complete the idea that it's his story.

Last of Us 2

What a jarring and heart-wrenching journey this game is. Having played Last of Us 1 and having an understanding of the tone of the world. Last of Us 2 not only takes it to new heights but immerses you so well there are some moments where you pause and can’t believe the ruin of the world they created. The improved gameplay compared to the first game makes every encounter visceral to the point where encounters with humans are almost uncomfortable. It’s a story of survival and loss that is as devastating as It is cathartic.

Capcom vs SNK 2

Up until recently, I had never played this game. I admired the art because they let the artists from respective companies draw each other's famous characters which gives the game such a unique look. The game lives up to every expectation when it comes to a Versus fighting game with fun nods and above all amazing gameplay that I could honestly play forever.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

Finally, arcade-style extreme sports are back. I don't know why it's taken so long for something like Tony Hawk Pro Skater to come back but I hope it starts a new trend. It is remastered to the fullest extent with every skater you remember and a great create a skater. Classic music and new music alike gives you the impression that they tried to make this a great experience for fans of the classic series. The game is so fun to just sit down and try and do the challenges or just free skate around the colorful stages. The online suite is great as well from playing competitions with random players to just getting in a park and skating with friends.

Persona 5 Royal

What more can I say about my favorite game of the last generation. An amazing RPG, life sim, anime, the list can go on and on. (Check out what I wrote about it on NC Views)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Whenever you see a game powerful enough to sell an entire console then it can have the title of one of the best games of the year. Being all aboard the hype train I have to say this game exceeded expectations. On a technical level it's one of the best looking games on the Playstation 4 to date and at times looks like it's firing on cylinders you didn't know existed on the console. The gameplay feels great and the amount of customization is on par with the original FF7. The scale of the game is what keeps it in my head the most, entering new large areas is truly a wonder because of every detail Even though the story isn't 1 to 1 like the original, the game is still amazing and worth your time if you have a Playstation 4 or 5

Hades

After being told to play Hades for the majority of the year I decided to tap in. All I saw throughout the year were raving reviews and almost utter confidence from every single person that recommended it. The game is a fascinating endless roguelike that keeps you playing over and over again. Set in the Greek mythology universe, you are Zagreus and you’re simply trying to escape Hell. Now as this loop of trying to escape goes on, the game tells its story from meeting new characters as you move up and fail and defeating bosses and grabbing a drink with them as they wallow in shame from their loss. The game makes you want to play forever with its ever-evolving world in a seemingly futile escape.

Digimon Cybersleuth

For someone who loves Digimon, I have not played one single game. I’ve been told about this series and it was better than another pocket monster game that comes out. Digimon’s gameplay and story unfold like a traditional RPG however the leveling system is by far the most exciting thing about it. You choose to “digivolve” whenever you meet certain state requirements but you can choose what you evolve into. You can also make any Digimon in your party go back to their original form and have them go on a completely different evolution path. The story is also engaging as well with my only minor gripe being the Japanese translation sort of struggles to tell you what to do next but it doesn't hinder it from being a great game and an excellent RPG.

Project Justice (Rival schools)

I love Capcom and their fighting games, just a fact of life. Project Justice is the sequel to Rival Schools and only builds on the first game by adding to this vibrant art style and exciting 3 vs 3 hyper fighters. Every character is unique in look and fighting style which makes it fun to mix and match your team to fit your play style. Since the game is school-related a lot of characters are attached to a sport that’s played in high school which creates some of the most creative fighting styles I've ever seen. From a soccer player to a swimmer, it's fascinating to see how they make special moves orient with specific characters. It's an exciting game and hopefully, one-day Capcom will revive it one day.

Superhot VR

I’ve lived through most iterations of video games, from arcades, pc, console but Virtual Reality was new for me in 2020. I can say without a doubt playing through Superhot on VR (played on Oculus Rift) is a must-play even if you have no interest in games. It is a very simple game where you have to eliminate everyone in the room with whatever weapons are in the room. From guns, knives, bottles you simply have to eliminate everyone without getting hit. In VR you see the entire area and move your head to dodge incoming attacks. When I say move, I mean move. The game is extremely active and relentless because it wants you to react on the fly. The best way I can explain the gameplay is by acting out scenes from John Wick or Jason Bourne. For example, you'll pick up a gun with two bullets and there will be three people in the room. The best course of action is to use the two bullets and throw the gun at the third enemy while your physically dodging their attacks. It’s amazing how you get the player to the point of asking how to handle situations to just doing everything on reaction. The game is a marvel to play and I can't express how much it is in a league of its own.